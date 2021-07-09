After A -7.32% Fall This Year Is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw 1,354,502 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $123.18 trading at $4.88 or 4.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.69 Billion. That most recent trading price of CHKP’s stock is at a discount of -13.05% from its 52-week high price of $139.26 and is indicating a premium of 11.45% from its 52-week low price of $109.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 919.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 18 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.56 in the current quarter.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.13%, in the last five days CHKP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $123.5 price level, adding 0.26% to its value on the day. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -7.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.53% in past 5-day. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) showed a performance of 2.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.6 Million shares which calculate 6.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $133.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $153. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +24.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.7% for stock’s latest value.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.59% while that of industry is -7.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1.3% in the current quarter and calculating -3.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $523.77 Million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $527.98 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $505.6 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 928 institutions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the top institutional holder at CHKP for having 8.03 Million shares of worth $898.83 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.26 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $812.41 Million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2121208 shares of worth $247.78 Million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $205.4 Million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.