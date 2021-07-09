After A 60.19% Rise This Year Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw 3,571,439 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.45 trading at -$0.4 or -1.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.97 Billion. That closing price of BBBY’s stock is at a discount of -89.46% from its 52-week high price of $53.9 and is indicating a premium of 74.02% from its 52-week low price of $7.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.39%, in the last five days BBBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $35.24- price level, adding 19.27% to its value on the day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s shares saw a change of 60.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.54% in past 5-day. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) showed a performance of -22.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.44 Million shares which calculate 2.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +54.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.22% for stock’s current value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +35.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 249.5% while that of industry is 20.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4% in the current quarter and calculating 250% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.06 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.02 Billion in the next quarter that will end on November 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 73.85%

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 29 and October 04, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 368 institutions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBBY for having 20.08 Million shares of worth $585.36 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 18.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.96 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $406.94 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10500188 shares of worth $370.97 Million or 9.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.14 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $227.71 Million in the company or a holder of 7.63% of company’s stock.