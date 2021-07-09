Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares surges 6.32% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 907,225 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.37 trading at -$0.01 or -0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.66 Billion. That most recent trading price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -8.59% from its 52-week high price of $42.75 and is indicating a premium of 69.39% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.37 in the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.03%, in the last five days ASO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $42.11- price level, adding 6.32% to its value on the day. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.01% in past 5-day. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) showed a performance of -1.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12Million shares which calculate 4.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.56% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.76% for stock’s latest value.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.65 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 Billion in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 178.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.9%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 215 institutions for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at ASO for having 49.64 Million shares of worth $1.34 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 53.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.27 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.39 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2063265 shares of worth $63.57 Million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.27 Million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.