12-month price target for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) now sits at $¥191.60

In recent trading session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw 2,679,752 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.98 trading at $0.2 or 2.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.64 Billion. That most recent trading price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -338.6% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 5.14% from its 52-week low price of $7.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 165 institutions for RLX Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coatue Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 14.21 Million shares of worth $147.17 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.02 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $134.92 Million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1206199 shares of worth $27.14 Million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.