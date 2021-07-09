12-month price target for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) now sits at $40

In recent trading session, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw 5,369,530 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.06 trading at $0.06 or 0.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.35 Billion. That most recent trading price of LEVI’s stock is at a discount of -9.91% from its 52-week high price of $30.84 and is indicating a premium of 57.88% from its 52-week low price of $11.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.2%, in the last five days LEVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $29.79- price level, adding 5.2% to its value on the day. Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares saw a change of 40.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) showed a performance of 5.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 Million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +42.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.21% for stock’s latest value.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Levi Strauss & Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 428.57% while that of industry is 44.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 118.8% in the current quarter and calculating 350% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.21 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 Billion in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021. Company posted $485.5 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 149.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3%

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 04 and October 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.96%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 261 institutions for Levi Strauss & Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at LEVI for having 6.93 Million shares of worth $165.74 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 6.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $160.38 Million.

On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4570587 shares of worth $109.28 Million or 5.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.86 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $75.99 Million in the company or a holder of 4.63% of company’s stock.