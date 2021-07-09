12-month price target for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) now sits at $¥

In last trading session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 7,881,102 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.59 trading at -$0.59 or -8.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13 Billion. That closing price of CAN’s stock is at a discount of -493.32% from its 52-week high price of $39.1 and is indicating a premium of 73.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canaan Inc. (CAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.22%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $8.04-1 price level, adding 18.03% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.14% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of -30.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.98 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for Canaan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CAN for having 4.88 Million shares of worth $100.85 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franchise Capital Limited, which was holding about 3.66 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $75.62 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity China Region Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2037609 shares of worth $25.49 Million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.98 Million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.