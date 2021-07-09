12-month price target for Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) now sits at $

In last trading session, Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw 1,556,479 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.86 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.27 Million. That closing price of AEI’s stock is at a discount of -506.79% from its 52-week high price of $29.49 and is indicating a premium of 30.04% from its 52-week low price of $3.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days AEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $5.84-1 price level, adding 16.78% to its value on the day. Alset EHome International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.44% in past 5-day. Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) showed a performance of -3.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 Million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 167.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -16.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Alset EHome International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AEI for having 36.29 Thousand shares of worth $419.86 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 32.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $374.79 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15242 shares of worth $62.03 Thousand or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.04 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $116.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.