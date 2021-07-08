ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) share price rebounds 5.61% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw 1,858,326 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.01 trading at -$0.67 or -2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.4 Billion. That most recent trading price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -39.09% from its 52-week high price of $38.96 and is indicating a premium of 5.61% from its 52-week low price of $26.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.34%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $30.38- price level, adding 7.9% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.81% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of -12.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.26 Million shares which calculate 4.57 days to cover the short interests.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is 20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25% in the current quarter and calculating -18.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $954.36 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $559.91 Million and $927.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.4% while estimating it to be 28% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.91%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 407 institutions for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZTO for having 38.83 Million shares of worth $1.13 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 6.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.17 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $587.83 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32022905 shares of worth $1.03 Billion or 5.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.33 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $176.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.