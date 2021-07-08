WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Currently 61.29% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw 1,319,947 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.29 trading at $1.66 or 9.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $571.54 Million. That closing price of MAPS’s stock is at a discount of -61.29% from its 52-week high price of $29.5 and is indicating a premium of 45.38% from its 52-week low price of $9.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 308.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 355.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for WM Technology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MAPS for having 4.67 Million shares of worth $85.76 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 18.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, which was holding about 2.48 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.57 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 701782 shares of worth $12.88 Million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 297Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.45 Million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.