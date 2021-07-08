With 71.02% Distance from Low, Is Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw 655,484 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.21 trading at $0.03 or 0.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.23 Million. That most recent trading price of AEMD’s stock is at a discount of -196.68% from its 52-week high price of $12.49 and is indicating a premium of 71.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 999.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days AEMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $5.25-1 price level, adding 19.06% to its value on the day. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.63% in past 5-day. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) showed a performance of 92.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 747.2 Million shares which calculate 135.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +161.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 113.78% for stock’s latest value.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aethlon Medical, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +49.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.08% while that of industry is 15.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.9% in the current quarter and calculating 13.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 192.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $200Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Aethlon Medical, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEMD for having 306.3 Thousand shares of worth $621.79 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 171.18 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $347.5 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 171182 shares of worth $347.5 Thousand or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.02 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $100.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.