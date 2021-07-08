With 65.81% Distance from Low, Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw 161,000,000 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.79 trading at $1.08 or 63.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $147.22 Million. That most recent trading price of ARPO’s stock is at a discount of -19% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a premium of 65.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.954. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 903.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 63.16%, in the last five days ARPO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $2.92 price level, adding 8.05% to its value on the day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 173.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 58.88% in past 5-day. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) showed a performance of 35.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.8 Million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Satter Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at ARPO for having 5.62 Million shares of worth $7.25 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 13.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 5.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.7 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1297465 shares of worth $1.67 Million or 3.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 453.56 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $585.09 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.