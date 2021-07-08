With 43.4% Distance from Low, Is Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw 7,793,911 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.71 trading at $0.59 or 18.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.45 Million. That most recent trading price of CRTD’s stock is at a discount of -110.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.81 and is indicating a premium of 43.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 522.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.91%, in the last five days CRTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $4.71-1 price level, adding 16.58% to its value on the day. Creatd, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.78% in past 5-day. Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) showed a performance of -1.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 624.09 Million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -93.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Creatd, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at CRTD for having 200Thousand shares of worth $860Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 132.33 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $569.02 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 102891 shares of worth $442.43 Thousand or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.67 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $141.67 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.