With 41.26% Distance from Low, Is American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) saw 589,025 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at $0.14 or 5.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.45 Million. That most recent trading price of AMS’s stock is at a discount of -76.22% from its 52-week high price of $5.04 and is indicating a premium of 41.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 191.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.15%, in the last five days AMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $3.09-8 price level, adding 8.09% to its value on the day. American Shared Hospital Services’s shares saw a change of 27.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) showed a performance of -12.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 Million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2802.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $83. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +2802.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2802.1% for stock’s latest value.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for American Shared Hospital Services that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AMS for having 244.72 Thousand shares of worth $677.88 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 150.2 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416.05 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 135156 shares of worth $325.73 Thousand or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 99.5 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $275.62 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.