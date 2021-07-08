With 3.65% Distance from Low, Is CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw 1,207,401 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at -$0.08 or -5.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $191.52 Million. That closing price of CASI’s stock is at a discount of -184.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.9 and is indicating a premium of 3.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 722.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.52%, in the last five days CASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the stock touched $1.558 price level, adding 12.07% to its value on the day. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.46% in past 5-day. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) showed a performance of -21.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.41 Million shares which calculate 3.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 206.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +264.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 177.37% for stock’s current value.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.23% while that of industry is 15.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.02 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.45 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.67 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 125.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114 institutions for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at CASI for having 10.54 Million shares of worth $25.3 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 7.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 10.15 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.36 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10150000 shares of worth $18.17 Million or 7.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.46 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.92 Million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.