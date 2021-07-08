With 21.88% Distance from Low, Is Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) saw 1,195,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at -$0.06 or -6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.96 Million. That closing price of HSTO’s stock is at a discount of -273.96% from its 52-week high price of $3.59 and is indicating a premium of 21.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Histogen Inc. (HSTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.12%, in the last five days HSTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the stock touched $1.1 price level, adding 12.95% to its value on the day. Histogen Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.33% in past 5-day. Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) showed a performance of -11.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 377.7 Million shares which calculate 224.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316.67% for stock’s current value.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Histogen Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +12.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15% in the current quarter and calculating 79% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -79.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Histogen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HSTO for having 858.74 Thousand shares of worth $1.12 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 173.02 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $224.93 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 140516 shares of worth $163Thousand or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 87.39 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.