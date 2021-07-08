ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) 3.21% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $6.86-3?

In last trading session, ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw 1,009,377 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.64 trading at $0.02 or 0.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. That closing price of VRAY’s stock is at a discount of -10.84% from its 52-week high price of $7.36 and is indicating a premium of 68.83% from its 52-week low price of $2.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 972.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.3%, in the last five days VRAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $6.86-3 price level, adding 3.21% to its value on the day. ViewRay, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.63% in past 5-day. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) showed a performance of 0.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.24 Million shares which calculate 8.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.64% for stock’s current value.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ViewRay, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +2.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.85% while that of industry is 19. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.1% in the current quarter and calculating 10.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.42 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.25 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 183 institutions for ViewRay, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd is the top institutional holder at VRAY for having 23.82 Million shares of worth $103.61 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 22.91 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.64 Million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9408818 shares of worth $40.93 Million or 5.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.86 Million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.