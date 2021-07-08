OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.73%, in the last five days OPHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $5.90-1 price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.06% in past 5-day. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) showed a performance of 43.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.24 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at OPHC for having 108.6 Thousand shares of worth $420.28 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 42.62 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14519 shares of worth $56.19 Thousand or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.39 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.