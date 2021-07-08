For W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.11%, in the last five days WTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $5.14-1 price level, adding 14.01% to its value on the day. W&T Offshore, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 103.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.87% in past 5-day. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) showed a performance of -3.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.88 Million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +24.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.58% for stock’s latest value.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that W&T Offshore, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +87.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 450% in the current quarter and calculating 178.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $122.38 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $127.62 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $82.33 Million and $72.52 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.6% while estimating it to be 76% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 158 institutions for W&T Offshore, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WTI for having 7.82 Million shares of worth $28.09 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.5 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.74 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2680113 shares of worth $9.62 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.45 Million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.