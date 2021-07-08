Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Takes -1.51% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw 4,671,693 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.31 trading at -$0.28 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.96 Billion. That closing price of UA’s stock is at a discount of -19.22% from its 52-week high price of $21.83 and is indicating a premium of 55.16% from its 52-week low price of $8.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Under Armour, Inc. (UA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.51%, in the last five days UA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $18.98- price level, adding 3.53% to its value on the day. Under Armour, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.24% in past 5-day. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) showed a performance of -4.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.02 Million shares which calculate 4.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.77% for stock’s current value.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Under Armour, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.1% in the current quarter and calculating -76.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.43 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $707.64 Million and $1.43 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70% while estimating it to be 0% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 192.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.8%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 541 institutions for Under Armour, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at UA for having 23.53 Million shares of worth $434.38 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $387.63 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6683134 shares of worth $133.06 Million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.04 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $120.33 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.