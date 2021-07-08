Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Down Almost -14.85% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In recent trading session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw 4,424,918 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.94 trading at -$1.5 or -4.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.49 Billion. That most recent trading price of TCOM’s stock is at a discount of -41.48% from its 52-week high price of $45.19 and is indicating a premium of 19.04% from its 52-week low price of $25.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.47%, in the last five days TCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $36.06- price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. Trip.com Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -5.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.03% in past 5-day. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) showed a performance of -14.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.44 Million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trip.com Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 282.61% while that of industry is 35.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 124.1% in the current quarter and calculating -22.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $899.71 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $479.44 Million and $798.71 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 87.7% while estimating it to be 45.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -149.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.25%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 640 institutions for Trip.com Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at TCOM for having 54.3 Million shares of worth $1.83 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 43.92 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 Billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 123000000 shares of worth $4.13 Billion or 19.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50.45 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.61 Billion in the company or a holder of 7.91% of company’s stock.