Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) 67.09% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw 3,825,953 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.51 trading at $0.18 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.71 Billion. That closing price of TTM’s stock is at a discount of -18.33% from its 52-week high price of $24.27 and is indicating a premium of 67.09% from its 52-week low price of $6.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tata Motors Limited (TTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days TTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $23.14- price level, adding 11.37% to its value on the day. Tata Motors Limited’s shares saw a change of 62.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.16% in past 5-day. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) showed a performance of -13.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.14 Million shares which calculate 7.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.93 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.41. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +72.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.71% for stock’s current value.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.23% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.9%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 238 institutions for Tata Motors Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at TTM for having 8.68 Million shares of worth $180.49 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.92 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.08 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 991115 shares of worth $17.65 Million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 739.6 Thousand shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.07 Million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.