Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Takes -8.05% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw 1,433,513 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at -$0.12 or -8.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.3 Million. That closing price of SONN’s stock is at a discount of -475.91% from its 52-week high price of $7.89 and is indicating a premium of 0.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.3599. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 937.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.05%, in the last five days SONN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 14.91% to its value on the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.18% in past 5-day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) showed a performance of -9.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 761.74 Million shares which calculate 624.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 483.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +483.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 483.94% for stock’s current value.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 89.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SONN for having 255.76 Thousand shares of worth $575.46 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 135.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $305.92 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 135963 shares of worth $305.92 Thousand or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.1 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $101.48 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.