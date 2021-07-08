Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) 25.74% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 3,465,764 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $248.75 trading at $9.7 or 4.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.66 Billion. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -72.46% from its 52-week high price of $429 and is indicating a premium of 25.74% from its 52-week low price of $184.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.06%, in the last five days SNOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $249.24 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Snowflake Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.2% in past 5-day. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.95 Million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $292.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $240 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $515. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +107.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.52% for stock’s current value.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.42 Million for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $292.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -202.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 803 institutions for Snowflake Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 32.99 Million shares of worth $7.56 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 32.22 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.39 Billion.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2647695 shares of worth $607.06 Million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $273Million in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.