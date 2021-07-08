Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) up 11.5% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw 1,379,657 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.44 or 9.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $159.23 Million. That most recent trading price of SIEB’s stock is at a discount of -270.74% from its 52-week high price of $18.5 and is indicating a premium of 37.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 134.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.67%, in the last five days SIEB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $5.17-5 price level, adding 5.32% to its value on the day. Siebert Financial Corp.’s shares saw a change of 16.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.77% in past 5-day. Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) showed a performance of 11.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 690.22 Million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for Siebert Financial Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SIEB for having 485.09 Thousand shares of worth $1.96 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 275.97 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.12 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 167169 shares of worth $670.35 Thousand or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 131.76 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $533.63 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.