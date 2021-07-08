Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Down Almost -12.57% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw 1,600,045 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.67 trading at -$0.13 or -7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $480.11 Million. That closing price of QTT’s stock is at a discount of -237.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.64 and is indicating a premium of 8.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.22%, in the last five days QTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Qutoutiao Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.64% in past 5-day. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) showed a performance of -12.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.45 Million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $199.22 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $221.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $201.62 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Qutoutiao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG is the top institutional holder at QTT for having 2.45 Million shares of worth $5.6 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.32 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1468225 shares of worth $4.49 Million or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.37 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.19 Million in the company or a holder of 0.8% of company’s stock.