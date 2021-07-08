PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) 16.14% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $58.48-?

In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw 4,487,837 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.87 trading at -$7.19 or -12.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.78 Billion. That most recent trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -28.57% from its 52-week high price of $62.83 and is indicating a premium of 30.88% from its 52-week low price of $33.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.83%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $58.48- price level, adding 16.14% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -13.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.3% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of -5.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.78 Million shares which calculate 8.35 days to cover the short interests.

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.48% while that of industry is 21.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.4% in the current quarter and calculating 47.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $432.97 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $495.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $241.29 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 102.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.56%

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 386 institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 29.02 Million shares of worth $1.34 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 18.61 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $861.77 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28044307 shares of worth $1.6 Billion or 13.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.73 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $681.93 Million in the company or a holder of 7.31% of company’s stock.