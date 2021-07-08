Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Currently 239.5% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw 4,556,990 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.33 trading at $1.09 or 15.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.58 Million. That most recent trading price of SEED’s stock is at a discount of -239.5% from its 52-week high price of $28.28 and is indicating a premium of 14.89% from its 52-week low price of $7.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 68.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Origin Agritech Limited (SEED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.06%, in the last five days SEED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $10.49- price level, adding 19.72% to its value on the day. Origin Agritech Limited’s shares saw a change of -44.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.1% in past 5-day. Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) showed a performance of -23.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 145.84 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $140 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1580.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $140 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1580.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1580.67% for stock’s latest value.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Origin Agritech Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEED for having 85.96 Thousand shares of worth $1.46 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 67.09 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.14 Million.