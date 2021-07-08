Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Projected to Grow by 17.42% Or More

In recent trading session, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw 2,096,095 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.11 trading at $0.01 or 0.2% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $548.89 Million. That most recent trading price of ORC’s stock is at a discount of -21.72% from its 52-week high price of $6.22 and is indicating a premium of 16.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.2%, in the last five days ORC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $5.27-3 price level, adding 3.04% to its value on the day. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.54% in past 5-day. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) showed a performance of -9.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.45 Million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +17.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.94% for stock’s latest value.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ORC Dividends

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 14.26%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.78 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 17.2%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 133 institutions for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ORC for having 8.5 Million shares of worth $51.1 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.44 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.68 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3236505 shares of worth $17.7 Million or 3.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.49 Million in the company or a holder of 3% of company’s stock.