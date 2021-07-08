New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Projected to Grow by 37.61% Or More

In recent trading session, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) saw 2,627,236 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.36 trading at -$0.03 or -0.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.66 Billion. That most recent trading price of NYMT’s stock is at a discount of -13.07% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 48.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.57%, in the last five days NYMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $4.54-3 price level, adding 3.96% to its value on the day. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) showed a performance of -8.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.39 Million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +37.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.26% for stock’s latest value.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 153.93% while that of industry is -1.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -60.7% in the current quarter and calculating -47.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.63 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.55 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $28.53 Million and $25.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.9% while estimating it to be 86.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -238.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.59%

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.11%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 14.94%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 280 institutions for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NYMT for having 70.35 Million shares of worth $314.46 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 18.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.45 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.31 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25467879 shares of worth $115.11 Million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.73 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.97 Million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.