New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) 7.57% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $1.85?

In recent trading session, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) saw 2,246,336 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at -$0.04 or -2.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. That most recent trading price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -40.35% from its 52-week high price of $2.4 and is indicating a premium of 26.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For New Gold Inc. (NGD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.57%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 7.57% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.53% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) showed a performance of -16.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.3 Million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.28. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +91.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.58% for stock’s latest value.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 633.33% while that of industry is 6.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $217.32 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $237.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021. Company posted $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.2% while estimating it to be 27.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 2.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 250 institutions for New Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at NGD for having 69.83 Million shares of worth $107.54 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 10.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 17.75 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.34 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 32643381 shares of worth $69.53 Million or 4.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.44 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.1 Million in the company or a holder of 4.77% of company’s stock.