NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares surges 10.32% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw 1,363,553 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $104.31 trading at -$3.1 or -2.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $70.13 Billion. That most recent trading price of NTES’s stock is at a discount of -28.78% from its 52-week high price of $134.33 and is indicating a premium of 20.5% from its 52-week low price of $82.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NetEase, Inc. (NTES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 28 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.96 in the current quarter.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.89%, in the last five days NTES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $116.52 price level, adding 10.32% to its value on the day. NetEase, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.33% in past 5-day. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) showed a performance of -7.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.58 Million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NetEase, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.16% while that of industry is 5.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -21.3% in the current quarter and calculating 19.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.17 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.44 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $2.78 Billion and $2.87 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.9% while estimating it to be 19.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.86%

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.16%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 865 institutions for NetEase, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NTES for having 23.43 Million shares of worth $2.42 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 3.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 18.3 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 Billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7027561 shares of worth $787.51 Million or 1.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.1 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $585.95 Million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.