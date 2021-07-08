MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) investors to reap big returns again

In last trading session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw 1,920,684 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.55 trading at -$0.15 or -3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.38 Million. That closing price of YGMZ’s stock is at a discount of -1174.73% from its 52-week high price of $58 and is indicating a premium of 19.58% from its 52-week low price of $3.659. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 937.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 513Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.19%, in the last five days YGMZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $5.14-1 price level, adding 11.48% to its value on the day. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -55.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.17% in past 5-day. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) showed a performance of -10.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 283.92 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at YGMZ for having 35.91 Thousand shares of worth $164.85 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 27.53 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.36 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12582 shares of worth $58.51 Thousand or 0.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.62 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.37 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.