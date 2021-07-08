Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Takes -4.69% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 5,801,308 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.75 trading at -$2.89 or -4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.35 Billion. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -16.22% from its 52-week high price of $68.28 and is indicating a premium of 63.68% from its 52-week low price of $21.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.69%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $63.07- price level, adding 6.85% to its value on the day. Lyft, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.07% in past 5-day. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of 0.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.26 Million shares which calculate 4.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.94% for stock’s current value.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.11% while that of industry is 4.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.1% in the current quarter and calculating 91% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $696.22 Million for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $864.28 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $339.35 Million and $486.45 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 105.2% while estimating it to be 77.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 665 institutions for Lyft, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 47.54 Million shares of worth $3Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 14.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 21.98 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18730360 shares of worth $1.04 Billion or 5.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.22 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $456.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.