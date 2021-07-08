Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Projected to Grow by 11.28% Or More

In last trading session, Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw 5,900,371 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.48 trading at $0.08 or 0.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.9 Billion. That closing price of LUMN’s stock is at a discount of -23.15% from its 52-week high price of $16.6 and is indicating a premium of 36.87% from its 52-week low price of $8.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.6%, in the last five days LUMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $13.85- price level, adding 2.67% to its value on the day. Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.1% in past 5-day. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) showed a performance of -8.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85.6 Million shares which calculate 9.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.01 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -18.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.07% for stock’s current value.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.99 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.97 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 04 and August 04, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.3%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.43%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 977 institutions for Lumen Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LUMN for having 124.89 Million shares of worth $1.67 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 11.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 97.26 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30898527 shares of worth $412.5 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.64 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $328.92 Million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.