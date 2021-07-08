Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Crashes -124.2% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $51.15?

In recent trading session, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) saw 1,684,565 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.15 trading at -$0.57 or -1.1% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8Billion. That most recent trading price of KSS’s stock is at a discount of -26.69% from its 52-week high price of $64.8 and is indicating a premium of 64.26% from its 52-week low price of $18.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.1%, in the last five days KSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $55.93- price level, adding 8.46% to its value on the day. Kohl’s Corporation’s shares saw a change of 25.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.09% in past 5-day. Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) showed a performance of -6.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.3 Million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kohl’s Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +30.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 433.88% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 544% in the current quarter and calculating 3200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.99 Billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -124.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.94%

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 16 and August 20, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.82%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.13%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 600 institutions for Kohl’s Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KSS for having 14.82 Million shares of worth $883.33 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $845.8 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4429312 shares of worth $264.03 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.3 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $238.71 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.