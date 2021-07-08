Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Down Almost -5.98% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) saw 5,407,098 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.76 trading at $0.09 or 0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9Billion. That closing price of KIM’s stock is at a discount of -7.47% from its 52-week high price of $22.31 and is indicating a premium of 51.64% from its 52-week low price of $10.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days KIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $21.27- price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares saw a change of 38.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) showed a performance of -5.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.6 Million shares which calculate 5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.66% for stock’s current value.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kimco Realty Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +44.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.69% while that of industry is 3.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -93% in the current quarter and calculating 210% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $272Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $274.71 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $235.96 Million and $256.61 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.3% while estimating it to be 7.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 181.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.6%

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 29 and July 29, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.28%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.98%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 619 institutions for Kimco Realty Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KIM for having 66.78 Million shares of worth $1.25 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 15.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.02 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $712.91 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19562832 shares of worth $410.82 Million or 4.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.83 Million shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $395.48 Million in the company or a holder of 4.34% of company’s stock.