Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares surges 0.11% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) saw 3,513,961 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.73 trading at $0.37 or 2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.88 Billion. That closing price of GRUB’s stock is at a discount of -92.21% from its 52-week high price of $36 and is indicating a premium of 9.88% from its 52-week low price of $16.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ:GRUB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 70.85% for stock’s current value.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.2% in the current quarter and calculating -112.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $549.36 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $565.83 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $406.48 Million and $493.98 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.2% while estimating it to be 14.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.01% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%