JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Currently 17.15% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw 1,669,217 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.12 trading at -$0.24 or -1.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.91 Million. That closing price of JAKK’s stock is at a discount of -17.15% from its 52-week high price of $15.37 and is indicating a premium of 73.32% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 234.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 210.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.49 in the current quarter.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.8%, in the last five days JAKK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $15.37- price level, adding 14.64% to its value on the day. JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 163.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.31% in past 5-day. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) showed a performance of 20.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 220.42 Million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.67 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -26.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -8.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.02% for stock’s current value.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +157.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.49% while that of industry is 10.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66% in the current quarter and calculating -32.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.4 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $258.43 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $78.76 Million and $242.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.7% while estimating it to be 6.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at JAKK for having 287.04 Thousand shares of worth $2.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 4.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 243.47 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 76706 shares of worth $546.91 Thousand or 1.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40.75 Thousand shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $382.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.