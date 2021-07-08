Is The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG), -2.8% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw 1,403,611 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.12 trading at -$1.17 or -2.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.79 Billion. That most recent trading price of CG’s stock is at a discount of -2.8% from its 52-week high price of $48.44 and is indicating a premium of 50.17% from its 52-week low price of $23.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.57 in the current quarter.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.41%, in the last five days CG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $48.44- price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 49.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) showed a performance of 5.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.47 Million shares which calculate 7.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +14.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.87% for stock’s latest value.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Carlyle Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.98% while that of industry is 2.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.5% in the current quarter and calculating 55% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $663.09 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $705.91 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $582.2 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.94%

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 446 institutions for The Carlyle Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at CG for having 19.67 Million shares of worth $722.96 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 5.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 17.39 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $639.23 Million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8633355 shares of worth $368.3 Million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $249.07 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.