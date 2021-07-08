Is Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Expensive At $8.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw 1,064,270 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.45 trading at -$1.28 or -13.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $47.16 Million. That closing price of SNPX’s stock is at a discount of -70.41% from its 52-week high price of $14.4 and is indicating a premium of 69.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 432.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 329Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.16%, in the last five days SNPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the stock touched $11.11- price level, adding 23.98% to its value on the day. Synaptogenix, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.83% in past 5-day. Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) showed a performance of 23.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98.76 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Synaptogenix, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at SNPX for having 750 shares of worth $6.6 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1405 shares of worth $13.43 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 273 shares on April 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.