Is LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Expensive At $4.41? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 11,428,227 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.41 trading at $0.45 or 11.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.87 Million. That most recent trading price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -319.5% from its 52-week high price of $18.5 and is indicating a premium of 45.35% from its 52-week low price of $2.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 218.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 626.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.45%, in the last five days LMFA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 08 when the stock touched $4.78-8 price level, adding 8.78% to its value on the day. LM Funding America, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.64% in past 5-day. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) showed a performance of -14.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 249.05 Million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for LM Funding America, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LMFA for having 50.65 Thousand shares of worth $326.68 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 31.81 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $205.19 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 47549 shares of worth $306.69 Thousand or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.73 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $165.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.