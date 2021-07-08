Is Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Expensive At $10.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw 1,269,746 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.21 trading at -$0.54 or -5.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $988.55 Million. That closing price of KPLT’s stock is at a discount of -92.46% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 6.37% from its 52-week low price of $9.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 742.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.02%, in the last five days KPLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $11.89- price level, adding 14.13% to its value on the day. Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.3% in past 5-day. Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) showed a performance of -26.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.63 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 17.53% for stock’s current value.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -928.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%