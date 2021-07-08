Is Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) Expensive At $36.46? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) saw 4,451,312 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.46 trading at $16.63 or 83.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.62 Million. That most recent trading price of COHN’s stock is at a discount of -44.54% from its 52-week high price of $52.7 and is indicating a premium of 79.43% from its 52-week low price of $7.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 57.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +37.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 37.14% for stock’s latest value.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 254.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Cohen & Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at COHN for having 34.6 Thousand shares of worth $821.06 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 2.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 33.13 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $786.06 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25100 shares of worth $595.62 Thousand or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.12 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $192.59 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.