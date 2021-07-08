Is Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), -160.85% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw 1,584,150 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.66 trading at -$0.54 or -2.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.62 Billion. That most recent trading price of CGC’s stock is at a discount of -160.85% from its 52-week high price of $56.5 and is indicating a premium of 36.15% from its 52-week low price of $13.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.43%, in the last five days CGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $24.39- price level, adding 10.91% to its value on the day. Canopy Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of -11.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.13% in past 5-day. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) showed a performance of -14.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.99 Million shares which calculate 5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.43. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +95.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.51% for stock’s latest value.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 592 institutions for Canopy Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CGC for having 6.74 Million shares of worth $215.79 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 1.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.41 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3165984 shares of worth $101.41 Million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $123.39 Million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.