Is Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expensive At $9.39? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw 1,445,662 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.39 trading at -$0.34 or -3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $649.91 Million. That closing price of BLDE’s stock is at a discount of -111.72% from its 52-week high price of $19.88 and is indicating a premium of 31.74% from its 52-week low price of $6.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 491.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -3.54%, in the last five days BLDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the stock touched $11.30- price level, adding 16.9% to its value on the day. Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.38% in past 5-day. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) showed a performance of -11.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.2 Million shares which calculate 2.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 70.39% for stock’s current value.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -930% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%