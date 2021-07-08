Is At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), -3.51% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) saw 1,978,926 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.77 trading at -$0.08 or -0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.41 Billion. That most recent trading price of HOME’s stock is at a discount of -3.51% from its 52-week high price of $38.06 and is indicating a premium of 85.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For At Home Group Inc. (HOME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.22%, in the last five days HOME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the stock touched $36.98- price level, adding 0.57% to its value on the day. At Home Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 137.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) showed a performance of -0.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.23 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.71 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.88% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +3.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.41% for stock’s latest value.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that At Home Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +122.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.84% while that of industry is 17.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -66.7% in the current quarter and calculating -75.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $454.89 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $414.33 Million in the next quarter that will end on October 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.67% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.8%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 259 institutions for At Home Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at HOME for having 11.08 Million shares of worth $317.96 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 16.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.06 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.13 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1809210 shares of worth $51.92 Million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.29 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.42 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.