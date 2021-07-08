iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) up 12.7% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw 12,991,827 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.72 trading at $1.88 or 32.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $204.18 Million. That closing price of IPW’s stock is at a discount of -38.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.73 and is indicating a premium of 37.82% from its 52-week low price of $4.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iPower Inc. (IPW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.58% for stock’s current value.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.8 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 276.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%