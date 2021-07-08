GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Fell -25.7% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw 1,660,835 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.87 trading at -$2.43 or -3.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.58 Billion. That most recent trading price of GDS’s stock is at a discount of -67.11% from its 52-week high price of $116.76 and is indicating a premium of 4.27% from its 52-week low price of $66.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.36%, in the last five days GDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jul 01 when the stock touched $79.23- price level, adding 12.18% to its value on the day. GDS Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -25.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.36% in past 5-day. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) showed a performance of -8.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.9 Million shares which calculate 8.54 days to cover the short interests.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GDS Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -26.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.39% while that of industry is 9.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25% in the current quarter and calculating 72.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $289Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $316.96 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $198.39 Million and $228.77 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.7% while estimating it to be 38.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.57%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 464 institutions for GDS Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the top institutional holder at GDS for having 15.84 Million shares of worth $1.28 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 9.76 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $791.78 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1800000 shares of worth $149.35 Million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $144.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.