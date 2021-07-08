Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) up 35.42% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) saw 1,057,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.27 trading at -$0.5 or -7.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $576.46 Million. That closing price of EVC’s stock is at a discount of -13.24% from its 52-week high price of $7.1 and is indicating a premium of 80.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 594.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.39%, in the last five days EVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jul 07 when the stock touched $6.90-9 price level, adding 9.13% to its value on the day. Entravision Communications Corporation’s shares saw a change of 128% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.14% in past 5-day. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) showed a performance of 35.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 517.6 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.31% for stock’s current value.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Entravision Communications Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +113.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.95% while that of industry is 5.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.7% in the current quarter and calculating -20% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 95.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.16 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170.68 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.1 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.03%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 139 institutions for Entravision Communications Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. American Century Companies, Inc. is the top institutional holder at EVC for having 10.29 Million shares of worth $41.57 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 16.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.19 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25Million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8175000 shares of worth $33.03 Million or 13.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 Million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.77 Million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.