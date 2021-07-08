DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares surges 2.62% in a week – but can it keep rising?

For DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.95 in the current quarter.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +33.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.27% for stock’s latest value.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.8% while that of industry is 27.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.7% in the current quarter and calculating 11.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -22.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.99 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.97 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -314.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.8%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1633 institutions for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DD for having 43.18 Million shares of worth $3.34 Billion. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 36.05 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.79 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15171397 shares of worth $1.17 Billion or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.02 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $851.98 Million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.